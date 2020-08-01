Cheryl Ann Zack, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Richard J. Sr. and Kathleen (Sweet) Zack. Cheryl worked for Fulton Bank, East Petersburg. She was an avid ice hockey fan and rooted for the Penguins and Flyers. Cheryl enjoyed taking walks and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her parents are three brothers: Richard Jr. husband of Sheree, Lancaster, Christopher husband of Tonya, Kentucky, Nicholas husband of Sandra Zack, Elizabethtown, and two nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Cheryl's memory to St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com