Cheryl Ann Ludwig, of Lititz, the light of our lives, left us to be enveloped in the eternal light of Jesus Christ in heaven on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Isaiah E. and Anna R. (Hartman) Lichty. Cheryl was the beloved wife of Kevin S. Ludwig, and they would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on August 11.
Cheryl graduated from Hempfield High School with the Class of 1974. During high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, the Yearbook Club, the Hempfield Singers, and the gymnastics team. She formerly worked as a dental assistant for James Heslop and as a Special Education Aide for the Warwick School District. For the past 24 years, she worked as a Job Trainer with Lancaster Lebanon IU13.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Cheryl is survived by her husband, Kevin, and two children, Philip S. Ludwig and his wife Sarah of Leola, and Julie L. Carlson and her husband Robert of Lititz. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Marshall and Lincoln Ludwig and Declan Carlson, as well as her brother Charles Lichty and his wife Julie of York. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tyann Lichty.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cheryl's memory may be offered to the Lancaster Lebanon Education Foundation, 1020 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601, or the Adopt A Boxer Rescue, P O Box 154, Olyphant, PA 18447 both of these organizations were dear to Cheryl's heart. For online condolences visit: SnyderfuneralHome.com