Cheryl Ann Dunn, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was born in Ephrata to the late Clifford and Faye (Burkholder) Sweigart and was the wife of Robert H. Dunn, Jr. with whom she shared more than 53 wonderful years of marriage.
Cheryl was a homemaker and continued to nurture and care for her grandchildren throughout her life. Her thoughts were always of what her family needed before herself. Cheryl was a Girl Scout leader for several years and greatly enjoyed various field trips and excursions with her troop. Cheryl was a fantastic soccer mom for her children and grandchildren’s teams and for all the teams her husband coached. She cherished many beach trips with her children and grandchildren as well as trips to New York City with her sister and best friend. She enjoyed attending music concerts of her favorite artists including Daughtry and Adele. Cheryl will always be remembered for taking care of her family, her devotion to her grandchildren, and the best red velvet cake ever!
In addition to her husband, Cheryl is survived by her children, Bradley M., husband of Michelle Dunn of Marietta, Amy L. of Ephrata; eight grandchildren, Karli, Hannah, Andrew, Raegan, Mason, Gavin, Seth, Zachary; three siblings, Doug, Kathy, Donna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shawn (2017).
A remembrance gathering will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata.
Contributions in Cheryl’s memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
