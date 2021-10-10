Cheryl Ann Beachler, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Pauline Vogel Albright, Manheim and the late Paul Ober. She was the loving wife of Tom Beachler. Cheryl completed a degree in nursing. Her professional career spanned over 30 years including working at Penn State Medical Group at Fishburn Road in Hershey, Masonic Village, and multiple nursing assignments at the Hershey Medical Center.
Cheryl was a strong, independent, spiritual woman with incredible mothering instincts. She loved reading, the joy of nature, and the peaceful serenity of the barn with her two horses, Tator and Zorro. She meditated daily and enjoyed yoga. Her passion for salvage and renovation of old homes was a lifelong hobby. Cold months were her favorite as she marveled in the beauty of fall and the pale gray silhouettes of the winter landscape.
Her greatest love was that of her family. The time spent with family was extremely important to Cheryl as she was an incredible communicator who took ample time to listen. Family dinners were a tradition that Cheryl valued. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, and she was delighted in making the traditional turkey dinner for everyone to enjoy. Cheryl cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Their time together was filled with love, fun, and laughter that left them with fond memories of her that they will treasure forever.
Cheryl and her husband Tom both grew up in the small village of Sporting Hill, PA. They were childhood sweethearts and as she would say soul mates looking to celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary this November.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are two sons, Benjamin husband of Michele Beachler, Elizabethtown, Andrew husband of Gabriella Beachler, Fort Lauderdale, FL, two daughters, Erin wife of Matthew Condran, Elizabethtown, Amber fiancée of Jack Jacobs III, Boca Raton, FL, seven grandchildren; Mikaela, Adalie, Ella, Brayden, Jack, Giuliana and Andrew, a sister, Brenda wife of Sam Rodriguez, Hershey, and two half-brothers, Adam and Eric Ober. She was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Ober.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a drop in visitation to honor Cheryl’s beautiful life. The visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2038 Creek Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Cheryl’s memory to, St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Nokota Horse Conservancy, 116 South Broadway Street, PO Box 761, Linton, ND 58552, or Planned Parenthood Federation of America, PO Box 97166, Washington, D.C 20090. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com