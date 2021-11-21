Cheryl A. (Styer) Hutchinson, 65 yrs. of Denver, passed into eternal life, with her family by her side, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Penn State Health- St. Joseph Medical Center, in Reading, PA. She was born in Ephrata, PA. on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956. Cheryl was the daughter of the late Kenneth I. and Kathryn S. (Good) Styer. She was the wife of John A. Hutchinson, with whom she would have shared 42 years of marriage in December.
Cheryl worked as a Billing Clerk at Penn State Health-Berks Cardiology of Reading. She was a devoted and active member of the California EC Church. Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, bowling, her dogs and was an avid Phillies fan. She also enjoyed birdwatching, which lead her to be the owner of the Wild Bird Market Place. Anyone who knew Cheryl, will remember her infectious laugh, joy of life and love for all.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry K. Styer in 2013.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a brother, Donald E. (Jeanne) Styer of Morgantown and a sister, Joyce K. (Christian) Beiler of Ridgeville, SC, a sister-in-law, Amy Lou Styer of Morgantown, two step sons, Chad (Allison) Hutchinson and Todd (Melissa) Hutchinson, and a step daughter, Jodi (Kenneth) Altobllo all of Lancaster.
A calling hour will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA. A celebration of life memorial service will be held later at the California EC Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Cheryl to California EC Church, 350 California Road, Morgantown, Pa. 19543.
