Cheryl A. LaBow, 69, of Mountville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at home. She was the wife of the late Michael H. LaBow who passed away on January 9, 2017. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late James R. and Pauline R. Birk Zerphy. She was a lab secretary at Lancaster General Hospital for 50 years before her retirement in 2017. Cheryl loved animals.
She is survived by two sons: Alan J. (Rose) Licht and Keith R. (Isabela) Licht. Three grandchildren: Connor, Maya and Nadia. Two stepsons: Craig LaBow and Chris LaBow. One stepdaughter: Chelsea Murphy. Five step-grandchildren. Three sisters: Dawn Zerphy, Tam Zerphy and Kathy Bachman. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »