Cheryl A. Englerth, 75, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehab.
Born in Coatesville, PA, Cheryl was a daughter of the late Anna L. Kurtz Grow and Walter F. Grow, Sr. She was a member of the Scott High School Class of '64 and was married to her loving husband, Charles L. Englerth, Sr. on October 16, 1965.
Cheryl worked as a waitress at the former Newberry's of Coatesville, PA and was a cashier and customer service representative at the former Pharmhouse in Ephrata and most recently the Ephrata Walmart.
She loved Country Music, especially Conway Twitty and Patsy Cline and was a great cook. Above all, Cheryl loved her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Dawn M. Nelson, Cathy L. (Ray) Huber, Charles L. (Lori) Englerth, Jr., and Cristina L. (Don) Updike; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Grow; three brothers: Walter Grow, Jr., Robert Grow, and Donald Grow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a brother, William Grow.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Cheryl's memory to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org