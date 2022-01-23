Cherryl E. (Lehigh) Hess of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Craig D. Hess to whom she was married for 40 years.
Cherryl was born on August 25, 1942 in York and was the daughter of the late Walter, Sr. and Jane (Price) Lehigh.
Mrs. Hess is survived by 7 children: Wendy (Dale) Snyder of Brogue, Cindy Fernsler Liek of Elizabethtown, Vicky (Michael) Kerr of Mount Wolf, Scott (Tammy) Fernsler of Brogue, Eric (Stephanie) Hess of California, Christian (Tara) Hess of Mountville, and Harry Paules of Pittsburgh.
She is survived by 25 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandsons. 3 brothers: Clarence (Jan) Lehigh of Indiana, Walter (Teresa) Lehigh, Jr. of Illinois, and Harry Lehigh of California. She was preceded in death by one sister Frances Reever of York.
Cherryl was a life member of AMVETs Post 19 and a life member of the Riverside Camping Association. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 26 at 1 PM at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: