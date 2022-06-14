Cherrie L. Shumaker, 75, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Rome, NY, to the late Herbert and Edith F. (Cook) Foutz and was the wife of Barry Shumaker with whom she shared 29 years of marriage.
Cherrie was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, she was a teacher and a professional pianist and vocal musician. She was a music director for Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Akron, New Joy BIC in Ephrata, and Immanuel EC Church in Adamstown. She volunteered for Meals On Wheels for over 15 years and for Joy El Ministries as a Bible instructor. Cherrie loved the beauty of God's creative handiwork and that inspired her to take up gardening. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, playing the piano and challenging her husband to mini golf and board games.
In addition to her husband, Cherrie is survived by four children, William Todd, husband of Natalie Thorne of Charlotte, NC, Kristine, wife of Robert Norman of Denville, NJ, Marc, husband of Amanda Thorne of Carlisle, Dexter Adam, husband of Caitlyn Shumaker of Grafton, WI; eight grandchildren; two siblings, Jerry, husband of Arlene Foutz and Gloria Nichols, both of Canton, OH.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, from 1 to 2 pm, at New Joy Brethren in Christ Church, 35 New Joy Dr., Ephrata, followed by her funeral services at 2 pm, with Pastor Dave Knowles officiating. Interment will be held in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
