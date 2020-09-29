Cheri Rose Hager of Manheim passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness. In her final days, her family, friends and neighbors gathered by her side to share memories and to express their love. Cheri was born on June 21, 1959 to Charles and Mary Rose. Over her lifetime she enjoyed cooking, gardening and the great outdoors. The seashore and mountains were her favored destinations. Cheri loved sun-filled days and brought sunshine into the lives of those she knew, whether family, close friends or strangers.
Cheri was especially fond of her father's woodworking skills and cherished a number of creations made by his hands including a toy wagon, fruit bowls and a spinning wheel. A wooden Pinocchio toy, presented by her father one Christmas, began her love of the character, resulting in a collection of the little wooden boy and his sidekick Jiminy Cricket. She also cherished hand-carved figurines made by her brother-in-law, Don Dearolf. A 1977 graduate of Manheim Central High School, Cheri entered the professional world as an office administrator. In 1980, she wedded William H. Hager with whom she enjoyed 20 years of marriage and friendship.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Rose, sister, Deb Keenan, brother-in-law, Jamie Keenan, nephews: Austin and Grant Keenan, and one niece, Chelsea Keenan. In addition, she is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and the joy she brought to so many. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
