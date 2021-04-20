Cheri Lynn Usner

Cheri Lynn (Faus) Usner, 61, passed away quietly at her home in New Holland on Saturday, April 17 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster on May 20, 1959, she was the wife of Scott Usner. They had been married 21 years. She was the daughter of the late Cletus and Patricia (Ruth) Faus.
Cheri was a 1977 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.
Prior to her illness Cheri had worked for U.S. Boiler in Lancaster. She had also worked for several years for Fisher Construction in Bird-In-Hand.
Cheri was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 662 in New Holland.
Cheri had a deep love of life, with a wry sense of humor, an infectious smile and a hearty laugh. She was always ready to hear or tell a good joke. Her love of life included country music, dancing and singing, especially karaoke singing.
Cheri was devoted to her family and was the one to turn to for birthday dates, anniversaries, family gatherings and other important events. She was especially devoted to her granddaughter Anya Hunsecker to whom she was like a mother.
In addition to her husband and granddaughter Cheri is survived by a son Cody Hunsecker, a step-daughter Shannon Hunsecker, and a stepson Scott Usner, Jr. She is also survived by five siblings, Larry, husband of Barbara Alexander of Ephrata, Trina, wife of Les Baxter of Tucson, Ariz., Cletus Jr., husband Kathy Faus of Ronks, Gregory, husband of Helen Faus of Leola, and Troy Faus of Denver. Also surviving are seven nieces and seven nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Zachary Cebular, a niece and two nephews.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
