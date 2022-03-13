Cher Bee Lo, 75, of Leola, PA ascended to heaven to be with his Lord on the morning of March 7, 2022.
Cher Bee was the fifth son of the late Blia Chang Lo and the late Lou Yang. He was the loving and caring husband of Soua Y. Lo, whom he was married to for 60 years.
Born in the village of Na Mou, Laos, Cher Bee was a former farmer. But in 1963, he was drafted into the CIA military called the Special Gorilla Unit (SGU) during the Vietnam War. Cher Bee was a self-taught skilled trade individual and was an expertise in blacksmith artistry. He appreciated the value of learning and picking up new skills and constantly educated himself. Cher Bee enjoyed traveling, especially when he went back to visit his home country, hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all, he adored the outdoors. Paradise Mennonite Church sponsored Cher Bee and his family to come to America in 1979 and now Cher Bee and his family are members of the Hmong Alliance Church, of Leola, PA.
Cher Bee left behind his wife Soua Yang Lo, his 3 sons: Keng Lo, husband of Shaina, of Leola, PA, Thue Lo, husband of Kia, of Akron, PA and Soua Lo, husband of Cee, of Denver, PA, and 18 grandchildren. Preceded in his death was his son, Visa, who passed in the year 2000.
Cher Bee Lo will be laid to rest at Mohler Church of the Brethren, in Ephrata, PA.
To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
