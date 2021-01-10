Chauncey E. Kraft, Jr., 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in York, PA, the son of the late Chauncey E. Kraft, Sr. and Catherine Kraft. Chauncey was married to Kathy Lynn (Frey) Kraft.
He worked as a machinist for several local manufacturing companies. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, was a member of Keystone Record Club and enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by is his son, Roy Keagy (Teresa); his grandchildren, Angela and Roy; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter and Wren; and several brothers and sisters.
Private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
