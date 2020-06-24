Charlotte Underkoffler, 91, of Manheim Twp., passed away peacefully late Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Charlotte was born in 1929 in the City of Ulm, by the Danube River, the daughter of Emma Fuchs. She was the beloved wife of Jackson Underkoffler, and together they shared 61 years of marriage this past February.
When Charlotte moved to Erlangen, Germany, she met her husband, Jackson, who was serving in the U.S. Army at the time. They married and returned to the United States in 1959, and resided in Lancaster and then Fredericksburg, PA. In 1967 they returned to Lancaster where their son, Wayne H. Underkoffler, was born. Charlotte devoted her time to her home and was an excellent wife and mother. She was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster.
Charlotte is survived by her husband and her son. She was predeceased by her mother and her brother.
Services will be private. Charlotte's final resting place will be at Oakhill Cemetery in Millersburg, PA. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
