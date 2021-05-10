Charlotte Summers Huyett, 83, passed peacefully Friday May 7, 2021. She was born in Gap, PA.
Charlotte was an avid bowler, a midget race car owner and devoted fan of midget racing. She enjoyed embroidery, bingo and the BeeGees!
She is survived by two sons, LaRue (husband of Teah) and Jeffery (husband of Lucinda); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Summers (husband of Loraine), Gary Summers (husband of Nancy) and Ronnie Summers (husband of Mary).
She was preceded in death by daughters, Joni (wife of Mike Dalmas) and Lori (wife of Bob Bell) and brother Richard Summers.
There will be a drop in gathering for family and friends at the Whitehorse Fire Hall from 2-4pm Saturday, May 15th.
To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283
A living tribute »