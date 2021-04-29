Charlotte S. Potts, 83, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Bennett) Steihl. Charlotte was married to George R. Potts.
She worked at the former Sensenig Corp., CSOL, Valleybrook, and Bell Telephone. Mrs. Potts was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Landisville, the Alpha Club, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking and animals.
In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by her children, Gary R. Potts (Kathryn) and Dawn E. Potts. Preceding her in death were her sisters, Margaret Clayton and Kay Shelley.
A Memorial Service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Lancaster Area Kidney Assoc. www.lancasterkidney.com
Please visit Charlotte's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »