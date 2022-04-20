Charlotte S. Arnold, 99, of Lancaster, PA passed away April 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born February 5, 1923, in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Leavy) Sanders. Charlotte was preceded in death by Charles Elliott Arnold, Jr. in 2017. They were married for 73 years. She graduated from Dickinson Junior College.
Charlotte and Charles lived in Cleveland, Ohio for twenty years before returning to Central Pennsylvania and Lancaster. Charlotte volunteered for many organizations in Cleveland and Lancaster.
She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, was a passionate bridge, mahjong, and gin card player. Charlotte had fun beating the kids in Sequence. She was a longtime member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster Country Club, Hamilton Club, and Bird Key Yacht Club.
Charlotte (Nan) will be missed greatly by her family and many friends and acquaintances.
Surviving are four children, Keith A. Arnold, of Sarasota, Florida, Nancy S. Arnold, of Lancaster, Craig E. Arnold husband of Susan (Filling) Arnold, of Lancaster, John S. Arnold, husband of Kristin (Haser) Arnold, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren, T. Elliott Arnold, of Davis, California, Andrew Arnold and Sydney Breiding of Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Douglas and Amber Arnold, of Lancaster, Jack and Alexa Arnold, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Julie Arnold, of Sewickley, Ltjg. Gregory Arnold, of Norfolk, Virginia, Mitchell Arnold, of Sewickley, and one great-grandchild, Alexandra Arnold, of Lancaster. Also surviving are two nephews, Harry Bennett, husband of Mary, Williamsburg, VA and John Bennett, husband of Jeannie, Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peg" Bennett.
Funeral Services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 PM with the Rev. Dr. Ann Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
A special thank you to Dr. Kristen Nebel and the nurses, doctors and staff at Lancaster General and The Glen at Willow Valley that took such good care of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made out to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (with mentioning in memo: Charlotte Arnold), The Fulton Theater 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, and for the Memory Care Center at Willow Valley Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive Willow Street, PA 17584.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com