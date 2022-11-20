Charlotte R. Garfield, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on November 17, 2022 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the loving wife of the late Nelson H. Garfield.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Matilda (Hausman) Reitzel.
She spent much of her career as a paralegal working primarily with estate planning.
In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering her time by visiting shut-ins from her church as well as cheering for her beloved Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Penn State.
Charlotte was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lancaster where she was actively involved.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia L. Snyder (wife of Harold) of Fenwick Island, DE and Deborah J. Eckenrod (wife of Douglas) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving are two step children, Bonnie and Steve Garfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 a 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to: VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, The Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike #301, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Faith United Methodists Church, 1290 Fruitville Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097