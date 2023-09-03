Charlotte R. Ballou, 93, of Hancock Drive, Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Oak Leaf Manor in Landisville after a brief stay with them. Born in Lancaster, PA, Charlotte was the wife of the late Victor Ballou, Jr., who died on June 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Dora Pickle Schmook.
Charlotte graduated from Ephrata High School working for RCA after graduation, and was self-employed, along with her sister, in the upholstery/drapery business.
Charlotte collected "everything" as many people did who lived through the Depression era, and will be lovingly remembered as a great cook, baker, and seamstress.
She is survived by two sons, Howard, husband of Robin Stieff, West Lampeter, PA, and David Stieff, Lancaster, two grandchildren, Jonathan Stieff, husband of Chelsea Orwig, Hellam, PA, and Lauren Stieff, Philadelphia, PA. Charlotte was the last of nine siblings.
Private graveside services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ascend Hospice, 1120 Welsh Road, Suite 220, Gwynedd Corporate Center, North Wales, PA 19454 or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Please visit Charlotte's Memorial Page at: