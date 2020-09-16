Charlotte P. Riggleman, 77, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Mark T. and Sue (Routzahn) Pfeffer. Charlotte was the wife of the late Charles F. Riggleman, who passed away in 2016. She will be missed by her niece Tammy (Joseph) Galuppo, of Dover and their family; three step-children Kenneth (Joanne) Riggleman, of Indiana, Angela Parrish, of North Carolina, Menno (Lavina) Riggleman, of Bainbridge; and 5 step-grandchildren. Along with her husband Charles Riggleman, Charlotte was preceded in death by a sister Sandy Pfeffer.
Charlotte was a graduate of Biglerville High School class of 1961. Most recently she worked as a deli clerk at the Country Store in Mount Joy before retirement. Charlotte was a member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed playing games and spending time with friends and family.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will take place at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 12 P.M. Family and friends will be received from 11 A.M. until 12 P.M. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence please visit, www.sheetzfuneralhome.com