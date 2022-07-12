Charlotte Marie Hoffman Claraval joyfully walked through Heaven's Door on July 9, 2022. Charlotte was welcomed by Jesus her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband Robert M. Claraval.
Charlotte was 94 years old. She was born May 28, 1928 in Scottdale, Pennsylvania to Floyd Cooper Hoffman, a respected pharmacist and Naomi Trout Hoffman.
Charlotte had 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Pharmacist George Edward Hoffman (JoAnn) of Venice, Florida, Sarah Watson of Scottdale, Pennsylvania, and Mary Mulhorn of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Reverend William Hoffman, Paul A. Hoffman, her sisters-in-law Ruth Hoffman, Jane Hoffman and Jean Hoffman and her brothers-in-law John Mulhorn and Ed Watson.
Aunt Charlotte had many nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly.
Charlotte was extraordinarily proud of her two sons and daughter-in-law. Attorney Robert F. Claraval and his wife Attorney Mary Ann Kennedy Claraval, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Richard Scott Claraval, a well-known Pittsburgh artist.
Charlotte had two grandchildren who were very close to her and especially supportive in her final years. Scott J. Murr (Amber) Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Eric T. Murr, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Charlotte's last years were blessed by two great-grandchildren, Blake and Jack Murr.
Charlotte epitomized Jesus' teaching of loving God and loving your neighbors. Charlotte was never at a loss for giving someone a compliment and brightening their day. Everyone she met felt a little better after being with her.
Charlotte was a trusted advisor to many family members especially her brother George and his family.
Charlotte graduated from Scottdale High School in 1946. After a year at Grove City College, she fell in love with "My Bob". They were married September 20, 1947. Bob died June 10, 2006 after 58 years of marriage filled with love of God and family.
Charlotte's father-in-law Orazio Chiarivelli taught her Italian cooking and her mother-in-law Daisy taught her the art of home making. For the first 25 years of marriage, Charlotte devoted herself to her family. When her sons moved from the home, Charlotte became a writer for the local newspaper, writing everything from front page articles to the police blotter. Charlotte retired from the Scottdale Independent Observer after 37 years.
For the last four years of her thoroughly enjoyed life, we had the privilege of Mom living in Harrisburg.
Charlotte's final wishes were that when people remember her, they recall her unwavering faith in Jesus and her total devotion to her family.
For her Harrisburg/Lancaster family and friends, there will be a viewing on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17109.
For her Western Pennsylvania family and friends, there will be a viewing followed by a service on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Charlotte's Church the Mount Carmel Community Church, 1231 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania 15666.
Burial will be at the Scottdale Cemetery, 1108 South Broadway Street, Scottdale, Pennsylvania 15683.
