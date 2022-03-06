Charlotte M. Glover June 26, 1926 March 4, 2022

Charlotte M. Glover, 95, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Friday, March 4, 2022 in Lancaster from complications of Covid-19. She was the daughter of Rudolf and Martha Messling and was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, The Rev. Lawrence L. Glover.
Charlotte graduated from Princeton High School and McKinley School of Nursing. She practiced as a registered nurse in Pittsburg, PA. After raising her family, she returned to nursing in New Jersey for a decade. She and her husband were members of Highland Presbyterian Church for over 30 years.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Robert (Rhoda) of Shelburne, VT; daughter, Melinda (Doug) Whitmore of Daytona, FL; grandchildren: Andrew (Mary Clare) of Silver Spring, MD, Margery (Russ) McCracken of Charlotte, VT, Erin Latalladi of Rockaway, NJ, Eric (Reba) Latalladi of Chapel Hill, NC. She is survived by a sister, Evelyn Peden, of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Charlotte was preceded in death by a son, Randall.
Interment will be a family service later in the spring.
The family appreciated all the loving support and care of the staff at Brethren Village and in her final days, Hospice & Community Care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlotte's honor to Hospice & Community Care Lancaster, PA or Highland Presbyterian Church.
