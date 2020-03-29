Charlotte M. Geib, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Hohenwarter) Scheetz. Charlotte was the beloved wife of Richard L. Geib, and together they celebrated 66 years of marriage this past November.
Charlotte graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1950. Over the years she was employed at several area businesses, including waitressing, working at the Lancaster County Courthouse, and eventually retiring as a Bank Teller from Citizens Bank in 1990. Following retirement, Charlotte devoted her time to her home, family, spending time with her granddaughters and being a "Nanny", in every sense of the word, to her Gretchie. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Charlotte (Tine to her husband, Tiny to others, Mom to her daughters, and Nanny to her granddaughters) could always be found in her kitchen cooking for those she loved and what an amazing cook she was! Mom always put others first and tended to everyone's needs, never thinking of herself. How she loved sandtarts and peanut butter eggs - she was known to keep her own little stash. If you asked nicely she might share. Mom and Dilila, her beloved Shi-poo, would be seen walking on the side streets of Millersville. They so enjoyed each other's company! Mom loved getting outside to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air and, most of all, planting her flowers and pulling weeds from her many gardens. In her younger years she loved to travel to Williamsburg, New York City, Poconos, coastal seaport towns, beach and many fun places to see while Dad kept the home fires burning. Mom got such a thrill when her daughters took her to the beach and she could dip her toes in the ocean and walk on the sand.
In addition to her husband, Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Michele Geib of Lancaster, and Kimberly Mowery (Mike) of Ephrata. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Gretchen Margoline (Zach) and Shelley Himes (Tim); two step-grandchildren, Jason Mowery (Jalisa) and Kelly Mowery; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Jeff Geib in 1990; her granddaughter Heather Arnold in 1981; and her brother Charles "Bo" Scheetz, Jr.
Today Heaven gained the most beautiful earth angel. Today we lost the most loving, caring and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Mom, we will always keep you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our conversations...forever!
Charlotte will be laid to rest privately at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Please share your condolences on Charlotte's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
