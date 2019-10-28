Charlotte L. Samuels, 87, of Blue Ball, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at her home after a lengthy illness.
Born in East Earl, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Kathryn (Sandoe) Boley. She was the wife of Ralph Samuels.
Charlotte worked most of her life as a waitress at various local restaurants.
She was a member at Bridgeville Evangelical Congregational Church and a former member of the Blue Ball Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
She was well known for her baking, especially her apple dumplings. She also enjoyed flowers and flower gardening, butterflies, bird watching, solar garden lights, and mostly spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Donna (Tom) Steffy of East Earl, Russell (Maggie) Samuels of New Holland, and Rochelle (Jon) Keller of East Earl; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Samuels of Denver; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Polly (Ben) Gunzenhauser of Ephrata, and Susie Welsh of Leola; and a brother, Raymond (Janet) Boley of Narvon.
Preceding her in death is a son, Terry Samuels; a grandson, Rusty Samuels; a great grandson, Tyler Myers; and 8 brothers and sisters, Morris Boley, Elsie Boley, Grace Buchanan, Edith Blessing, Janet Englerth, Wilson Boley, Fred Boley, and Alton Boley.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 10 am at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland. Interment will be in the Bridgeville E.C. Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, and on Wednesday from 9-10 am at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.