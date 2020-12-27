Charlotte Kay Snyder was received into Heaven on December 23, 2020. Born to Eleanor Martin on December 27, 1935 in Williamsport, PA she was adopted by Frederick and Freda Raisch.
She met and was married to Merrill (Mo) L. Snyder for 64 years who preceded her in death. Together they raised a daughter, Jessica M. Miller, wife of David Miller; two sons: Bryan L., husband of LuAnn Snyder and Matthew L., husband of Michele Snyder. Charlotte was a grandmother to, Zachary A. Miller husband to Marissa Miller and Hannah Miller fiancée to David Finelli, Chris and Eric Kaag and Corey Weidman. Also surviving her is a brother, Martin and sister, Janet; 5 great-grandchildren and her Bichon pups: Lolo and Coco.
Charlotte was a lifelong nurse having worked at LGH, Dr. Charles Francos and FM College. No bigger Nittany Lion fan ever sat in Beaver Stadium.
Charlotte will rest alongside her husband at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
No services will be held until family and friends gather in the spring to celebrate her life.
