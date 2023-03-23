Charlotte Joyce Greenholt, 88, of Lancaster, passed away March 20, 2023, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen Wheeler. She cherished over 58 years of marriage with Gilton C. Greenholt until his passing in 2012.
She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren and treasured all of the memories they shared together. Family get togethers, shopping, home decorating, bingo, word puzzles and reading novels were pastimes she enjoyed.
Her love will live on in her children, Deborah E. Craig of Lancaster, Susan, wife of Steven Kleiman of Altoona, and Craig A. Greenholt, husband of Christy, of Georgetown, KY; grandchildren, Marisa Owens (Ryan), Courtney Greenholt and Brandon Greenholt; great-grandsons, Nik & Kris, as well as a daughter-in-law, Pamela Greenholt. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, and siblings, Paul "Bub" Wheeler and Barbara "Tudi" Boyers.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 10 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a service beginning at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice & Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com