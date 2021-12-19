Charlotte Jean Eckenroth Clair

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with her usual flare for the dramatic, Charlotte Jean Eckenroth, 77, loving wife, proud mother, grandmother, and aunt climbed the golden stairs, then charged the pearly gates, driving a mighty team of white horses to lead her chariot into Heaven. Having proudly worked the night shift at Science Press (Ephrata) in the Book Bindery for over 20 years, it isn't surprising she headed on her way at night, passing peacefully. Having been a lifelong nurturer and caregiver, she has earned her rest.
Charlotte is survived by her son, William Clair, Endicott, NY and daughter, Sheila Clair wife of Eric Hogue, West Lawn, PA. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Eugene and daughter Joyce Elaine. She will be watching and encouraging her grandchildren in all their endeavors, for she loved them endlessly: Shannon, Dylan, Quinn, Riley, William, Cecilia and her great-granddaughter, Mercedes. Also surviving her are her brother and sisters: Elizabeth 'Betsy' (George) Beretta of the Virgin Islands, Lucy Anna (Ivan) Hanson of Palmyra, Grace Gichner of Mt. Wolf, Harriet (Gary) Gillen of Palmyra, Richard (Susie) Eckenroth of Myerstown, Paula Eckenroth of Wolmelsdorf, Marian (John) Brieve of Palmyra, Patricia 'Patti' Eckenroth of CA, Trudy (Frank) Gass, Richland, predeceased brothers, John 'Jack' Eckenroth & Joseph ‘Joe’ Eckenroth. She also is survived by many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and other family members as well as friends who became family who adored her for her quick-witted humor, resiliency, bravery, and heart so full of love. We will love and miss her dearly, but she will always be with us through her stories, our memories, and the traditions as well as skills she taught.
Charlotte was born, at home, the fifth child of twelve to Charles and Mary Grace Eckenroth in Annville, PA. She often shared that she was the only one that could claim she could "plead the fifth." She was a 1962 graduate of Myerstown High School where she was in the color guard in band, timekeeper for the basketball team, in several clubs, most notably, the drama club where she played Teresa in the Senior play, and on the Newsgram and Myria-log (yearbook) staff. She believed in living life to the fullest and enjoying the finer things in life. She loved to bake and was obsessed with all things apples, working tirelessly to perfect her apple pie recipe. She was an avid horse lover who fondly remembered her younger days of riding. She was also known for her love of books and the written word in all forms. She enjoyed helping spread the word of God by serving as a lector at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church for many years. Charlotte was an artist who had a love of pastels and charcoals. She enjoyed attending art workshops where she could develop her skills. She loved acting, Broadway, and musicals. She pursued these with a vigor and exposed herself and others to these loves of hers as much as she could. She also expressed her art through story telling. There isn’t a person she could meet that she wouldn’t launch into a story in short work! She knew firsthand how difficult and ugly life could get, so she greeted her fellow human with an open and loving heart. She loved to laugh and share a joke or story. She never met a stranger. Her loss will be felt acutely by many as she shared her motherly tenderness and nurturing with many. It was an honor to share her. To live a life so well loved, is a life well lived.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 26, 1 PM – 2:30 PM, Service will begin at 2:30 PM. Visitation & service will take place at the at the Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens). A reception will be held after the service at the Reamstown Fire Co., 12 W. Church Street, Reamstown. Interment of her ashes will be private at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver, PA.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers that donation be made toward her final expenses.