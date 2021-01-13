Charlotte (Hoshour) Brown, 84, of Denver, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Brown, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Bowmansville, PA, on October 29, 1936, she was the daughter of William and Ella Hoshour.
Charlotte worked in the food manufacturing industry and in her spare time she enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, reading, playing Bingo, and spending time with siblings and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Pamela J. Patrick, East Earl, her Son, Timothy K. Brown, Denver, PA; two grandchildren, Derrick J. Good and Kristen N. Brown, and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Declan. Charlotte was one of nine children and is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Stick and Loretta Reed, and one brother, Richard Hoshour. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by Arlene, Earl, Jean, Roy and William.
Services will be private. Her final resting place will be in Bowmansville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org.