Charlotte G. Musser, 98, of Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, following a brief illness.
She was born on April 23, 1922, in Holtwood Village, Lancaster County, the daughter of Charles Garner, Jr. and Irene M. Rice Garner. Charlotte was named after her father who wished for a son.
Charlotte grew up in Chestnut Level and the Buck. She married John H. Musser on October 15, 1940. After living briefly in Strasburg, they made their home in Providence Township. Her husband, who owned and operated Musser's Grocery Store at the Buck with his brother, Abner, died in 1989.
Charlotte graduated from Quarryville High School in 1940 and was affectionately known as "Squeak" by her classmates and her closest friends. She was a lifelong member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, joining at the age of 14 on May 10, 1936. She and John taught Sunday school and Bible school and she also volunteered in the kitchen with meal preparation for church socials and events.
Charlotte worked at the store in the bakery and deli on an as needed basis and she also worked for several years as the cafeteria manager for Providence Elementary School. She loved local history and she and John were active members of the Southern Lancaster Historical Society. While John was president of the SLHS for a number of years, she was a docent at the adjoining Robert Fulton Birthplace. She also enjoyed handcrafts, making wreaths and working at the annual green sale to benefit the SLHS. Charlotte was part of the initial group of volunteers whom in 1950 started what is now the annual Solanco Fair. She participated with the women who managed the hand-sewn items, needlework, and craft entries that were on display at Newswanger Furniture.
She and John were also founding members of the Quarryville Teenage Club and enjoyed chaperoning Club dances during the teenage years of their two daughters. Charlotte and John were active with the Miss Solanco scholarship pageants for several years.
Charlotte loved the beach, working in her yard (especially down in the hollow near the Butler spring), birdwatching, antiques, interior decorating, shopping and spending time with her family. Quite the seamstress and handcraft hobbyist, she was able to look at something and recreate it in no time at all. Recipients of items she created were in awe of her abilities; she was very humble about her many talents. She created several articles of clothing for herself and family members, including two beautiful wedding gowns. She often talked of making clothing out of feedbags. She also enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels with her late husband, John.
Charlotte enjoyed keeping in touch with her former classmates and friends. For several years they would meet monthly at local restaurants and referred to themselves as the "lunch bunch".
Later in life, Charlotte developed dementia and moved to QPRC in late 2007. She hated giving up her home and not being able to work in the yard. She was very grateful when an Amish family bought the property and made their home there.
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Charlotte is survived by two daughters, Phoebe Shaubach of the Buck, and Rebecca Hambleton of New Providence; a granddaughter, Kimberly Rankin (companion of James Albright) of Lancaster; a grandson, R. Stephen Shaubach (companion of Grace Quinn) of the Buck; a great-grandson, Steven Shaubach (companion of Ally Sheesley), and a great-great-grandson, Liam Shaubach, all of Lancaster. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ellen Rohrer Musser, and several nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Dorothy Jamison, and two sons-in-law, Henry Shaubach, Jr. and Robert Hambleton.
A private burial will be held at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Quarryville, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the care and support provided by Dr. Kristen Nebel and the Purple Team of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Charlotte's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: