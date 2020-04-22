Charlotte Fitzpatrick, 92, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Homestead Village. The eldest daughter of Joseph C. and Kathryn Stoner Feagley, she graduated from The Shippen School, The College of Wooster, and The Boston Conservatory. She was assistant to the editor of Saturday Review magazine in New York City and taught music in Milwaukee and at Lancaster Country Day School.
In 1957, she married John B. Fitzpatrick of Lancaster. Always engaged with the community, she served as president of the Junior League of Lancaster and on the board of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. She was a member first of Saint John Lutheran, where she occasionally played the organ, then of Saint James Episcopal Church. She enjoyed bridge and travel with friends and, in later years, wintering in Sun City, Arizona.
Her husband died in 2007. She is survived by her sisters, Josephine A. and Sarah C. Feagley, and her son, John J. Fitzpatrick.
Services will be private at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, 48 North Christian Street, Suite #200, Lancaster, PA 17602 or lancastersymphony.org.
