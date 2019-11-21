Charlotte C. Yoder of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Arbor View, Willow Valley Communities. Charlotte was born in Cressona, PA on March 4, 1937. She graduated from Chester High School in 1955. She received her B.A. from Eastern Baptist in 1964 and her M.A. in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania in 1966. She retired from Crozer-Chester Medical Center in 2000.
Charlotte was a gifted musician with a wonderful sense of humor. An avid sports participant, she played softball, basketball, field hockey, tennis and golf and held the Brantwood Club Golf/Championship in 1985. Char was inducted into the Chester High School Hall of Fame as an All-Around Member in 2003. Her golfing prowess was recognized by her induction into the Delaware County Athletes' Hall of Fame in 2004.
Charlotte was a devoted daughter, loving sister and wonderful aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt and a dedicated social work professional. She was predeceased by her parents, Eva and Charles and her sister Ruth Stretch Street. She is survived by her sister, Gloria (Eugene) Ewachiw, six nieces and nephews, as well as great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in the Orr Auditorium, at Willow Valley Manor, 211 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA on Monday, November 25th, at 11:30 AM. Friends may greet the family following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be welcome at Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17402, or to a charity of your choice.
