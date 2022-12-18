Charlotte Boehret (86) of Lancaster passed away on December 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. Charlotte grew up in Lancaster and attended Manheim Township High School, attended Penn State, and received a degree in Art History from Northern Virginia Community College.
Charlotte was the daughter of Carl and Jane Long, losing her father at age 3. Charlotte's mother remarried John K. Herr, Jr. Charlotte was married to Joseph Boehret who preceded her in death in 1991. Charlotte is survived by her brother, John K Herr, III (Diane) of Lancaster and her three children, Christopher (Tricia) of Leesburg, VA, Leigh (Walter) of Benton, PA, and Peter (Ashlee) of Leesburg, VA, her eight grandchildren, and a great granddaughter.
Charlotte loved her Lancaster city community, Mount Gretna, and Bethany Beach. She had an avid love for art history, books, knowledge, and culture. She enjoyed swimming, bowling, museums, theatre, and time spent with friends and family. Accomplished in needlepoint, she also had a special knack for decorating. Charlotte was a passionate traveler whose wanderlust led her all over the world.
She died after a lengthy kidney illness while maintaining control of her treatment choices. She had a beautiful sense of style on the outside and a strong sense of self on the inside. She found joy in life and had an infectious laugh and smile. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family thanks Dr. Spencer Phillips and the many other health care professionals that provided exemplary care to Charlotte. She maintained her cherished independence until her last day.
The family will be holding a private celebration of her life.
Donations in her name can be sent to a charity of your choice.
