Charlotte Anne White, 3, of Exeter Township, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
She was born July 23, 2018. Charlotte loved exploring nature, painting, dressing up in her princess dresses, playing with her family at the beach, dancing with her daddy, building blocks, being the best big sister to her baby brother Cullen, doing projects with her grandma, making silly faces, finding seashells, swimming, and ice cream. She attended Flying Hills Preschool where she had many friends and wonderful teachers.
Charlotte is survived by her father John White, baby brother Cullen White, paternal grandmother Heidi Haller White, uncle James White, maternal grandmother Pamela Jacques, uncle Justin Jacques, cousin Destiny Jacques, her extended family full of great aunts, uncles, cousins, and second cousins. She was proceeded in death by her paternal grandfather James White and her maternal grandfather Stephen Jacques.
There are no words for this, yet know you are loved by all but the most and forever by your Daddy, (Grandma White and Cullen too).
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the "Charlotte Anne White Memorial Fund" at any Fulton Bank, or mailed to Exeter Senior High School, 201 East 37th Street, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com