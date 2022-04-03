Charlotte Ann (Tyler) Greer, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 following a brief illness.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, NASCAR races, gardening, and travel. Charlotte touched many lives as a foster parent and then later as a CNA.
She is survived by Donald R. Greer, Sr. her former husband of 46 years. She was the loving mother of Cynthia (Craig) Wertz, Gordonville, Donald Greer, Jr. of East Earl, Vickie Greer of Lancaster and Jason Greer, Washington Boro. Charlotte was also the grandmother of six and great-grandmother of five. She is survived by three sisters and a brother.
Her celebration of life service will be held at the Lancaster Church of the Nazarene, 2150 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, at 4 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlotte's name to the Lancaster Church of the Nazarene.