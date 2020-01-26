Charlotte A. (Meck) DiCola, 63, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of L. Harold Meck and the late Rose (Coonan) Meck. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. DiCola who died in 2009.
A 1974 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Charlotte went on to become a Radiology Technician, earning her Associate's Degree through Lancaster General Hospital, and worked for Lititz Family Practice for 35 years. She was a woman of deep faith and was very spiritual. Charlotte was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz.
Charlotte loved her family greatly and enjoyed taking trips with her daughter Allison. She also enjoyed spending her free time reading a good book.
In addition to her father, Charlotte is survived by her only daughter, Allison M. Brignola of York and her sisters, Mary Sue Wiley and Dorothy Meck, both of Akron. She was preceded in death by her brother, John H. Meck.
The family will receive guests from 6PM to 8PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543, with Deacon Peter Jupin officiating and Rev. James O'Blaney, C.Ss.R. assisting. Family will receive friends from 10AM to 11AM at the church. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. For further information please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »