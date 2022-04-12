Charlotte A. Fittery, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late Lester H. and Martha J. Carmany Tice. She was the loving wife of Herman W. Fittery and they would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this August. Charlotte worked at Hershey Foods. She left there to devote her time and talents to raising her family. Charlotte worked at Rudy A. Shaffer CPA, Manheim for over 20 years and was an employee of Rapho Township. She was a member of the former Colebrook United Christian Church and attended Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Her interests included sewing, cooking, baking, playing Scrabble and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Kandace wife of Randy Gibble, three sons, Neil husband of Jacqueline Fittery, Gary husband of Jennifer Fittery, and Larry husband of Heather Fittery all of Manheim; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 7 siblings. She was preceded in death by one sister.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charlotte's Memorial Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment in Campbelltown United Christian Cemetery on Friday morning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Charlotte's memory to Cleona Camp Grove, 3854 Hill Church Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com