Charlott R. Duncan, 85, of Lititz, reunited with her family on March 5, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Anna R. (Rowles) Duncan. She was preceded in passing by her parents and sisters, Carol Kephart Willman, and Cathy Duncan.
Guests are invited to a funeral service honoring Charlott, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
