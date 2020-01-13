Charlie Sheffer, 73, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jane A. Sheffer, who passed away on December 29, 2019. Charlie was born in York, son of the late Preston S. and Helen M. Cromer Sheffer. He was a self-employed Interior Designer, and was a member of Lodge #43 F&AM being a 32nd Degree Mason; the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection; Harrisburg Consistory; Zembo Shrine; Red Rose Memorial VFW Post #2435; Reese Hall VFW Post #8757; BPOE #1074; and Chickies Rock Lodge #307 of the Moose.
Charlie is survived by three brothers: Jeffrey L. (Jean) Sheffer; Keith A. (Barbara) Sheffer; and Gordon R. Sheffer. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Wayne B. Rohrer. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The Masonic Service will be at 8:15 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
