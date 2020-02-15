Charles William Ulrich III, age 78 of Ephrata, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he is the son of the late Charles W. Ulrich, Jr. and Elverna L. (Bauer) Ulrich.
Charles was a member of St. John's Center UCC of East Earl, Pennsylvania. He also served as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 48 of New Holland, Pennsylvania. In addition, he was a member of Masonic Lodge #405 of Honeybrook, Pennsylvania and enjoyed hunting, camping, and spending time with family.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Debra K. (Efaw) Ulrich. In addition to his wife he is survived by seven children: Debra A. Marsh wife of William F. Marsh III, Donna M. Adair wife of Scott R. Adair, Sr., Dawn M. Bachman wife of David J. Bachman, Michael W. Ulrich husband of Brittani C. (Saddler) Ulrich, Charles W. Ulrich IV husband of Gail I. (Springer) Ulrich, Jason R. Ulrich husband of Dana L. (Nadzam) Ulrich, and Barbara A. Wise wife of Brandon L. Wise. In addition there are 20 grandchildren, a brother, Donald L. Ulrich and a sister Nancy E. Kaucher.
He is proceeded in death by a brother, Robert A. Ulrich.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 AM at Beck Funeral Home, 315 East Main Street. New Holland, PA. Reverend Brad Haws will be officiating. Services will include a Masonic Service. Interment will be in the Caernarvon Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 AM.
