Charles William Cochran and Doris "Dottie" Marie Cochran

Instead of preparing for their 69th wedding anniversary, Charles William Cochran, age 91 and Doris "Dottie" Marie Cochran, age 87 of Stevens, PA crossed over to Heaven together on December 8, 2020.
Charles and Doris were never, ever apart. They met more than seven decades ago. A friend asked teenaged Dottie Darsney if she'd like to write to her cousin, Charlie, an Army soldier overseas in the Korean War. She agreed, and what ensued was a love that unfolded in letters exchanged over two years. When Charlie returned home to Delaware in 1951 after serving in the war, he and Dottie laid eyes on each other for the first time and knew the love was real. They were married a few days later.
Charlie was a hard-working man and provided for his family while Dottie was a traditional homemaker who took great pride in raising her family. Charlie and Dottie enjoyed collecting and reselling antiques during their retirement years. Dottie loved to cook for her family and Charlie loved to collect baseball cards and old tools.
Both Charlie and Dottie contracted COVID in their Pennsylvania assisted living facility where they had been isolated since March. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst. After battling the virus for some time, Charlie passed away at 5:30PM and Dottie passed two hours later. They were both side by side, hand in hand.
Charlie and Dottie are survived by their sons: Ronald Cochran and John "Jack" Cochran; grandchildren: Sean Cochran, Tyler Cochran, Danielle Cochran, and Kyle Cochran; and great-grandchildren: Donavan Cochran, Chloe Cochran, Bodhi Merrill, Quillian Merrill, and Mila Cochran.
Services for Charlie and Dottie will be held at a later date at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
