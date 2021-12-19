Charles Wesley Stevens

Charles W. Stevens, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on December 11, 2021. Born in St. Albans, Vermont, he was the son of the late Rowley W. and Rejane (Gauthier) Stevens. He was a graduate of the University of Vermont. Charlie went on to work for the American Stock Exchange from 1962 to 1999.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geraldine “Geri” P. Stevens of Lancaster; his son, John Stevens and his wife, Connie; and two grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Stevens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Daniel Powell as celebrant. Interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s name may be made to Food for the Poor, www.foodforthepoor.org.
