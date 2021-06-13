Charles Weidman, Jr.

Charles Weidman, Jr., 95, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Keystone Villa.

He was born in Reinholds to the late Charles, Sr., and Catherine (Snyder) Weidman and was the husband of the late Alice M. (Bryan) Weidman who passed away in 2011.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver.

Charles was a knitter and knitting machine mechanic for Walter W. Moyer, Ephrata, for 48 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, working outside, gardening and playing dart ball. He loved the Phillies, trains and antique cars. He spent his lifetime loving and caring for his family.

Charles is survived by three children, Robert L., husband of Mary F. (Reynolds) Weidman of Akron, Richard B., husband of Barbara Greenhalgh-Weidman of Hainesport, NJ, and Patricia A., wife of Dennis R. Ensinger of Stevens; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucy J. Shimp of Ephrata.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Moyer, Kathryn M. Goshert; a stepbrother Harold J. Moyer; a half brother Frederick Weidman; a granddaughter, Sara Kimberlee Weidman and a great-grandson, Evan Michael Ensinger.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Mike Roney officiating. Interment will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Charles' memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St., Denver, PA 17517.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

