Charles W. Smithgall, 77, of Lancaster, PA, died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late George and Catharine Gerhart Smithgall and the husband of Deborah Albright Smithgall with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.
Charlie graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1963 and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1968. He then joined the family business, Smithgall's Pharmacy, as a second-generation pharmacist in Lancaster and worked until his passing. He served as Lancaster's Mayor from 1998 to 2006 where he accomplished many advancements for the city of Lancaster, including the Convention Center and Clipper Magazine Stadium. He was involved in numerous organizations as a dedicated Lancaster resident as well as The Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge, The Pirates, North-South Skirmish Association and was the commander of the 3rd U.S. regular infantry. Starting at the age of 16, he proudly collected military equipment and currently holds the largest cannon collection in private ownership.
Charlie established The Smithgall Foundation 503c, a charitable foundation dedicated to the preservation of military antiques and artillery. Some of his happiest moments were spent with his family on his farm in Drumore bringing him great joy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Allison Smithgall, wife of Jonathan Rutter and two grandsons, Christopher and Carter Gehron, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Smithgall, Jr. who died in 2005.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at Lancaster County Convention Center, Freedom Hall A, at Penn Square, 25 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Charles' memory to Smithgall Foundation, 536 W. Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Lancaster City Police Foundation, P.O. Box 10171, Lancaster, PA 17605-0171.
Please visit Charlie's Memorial Page at: