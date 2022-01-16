Charles W. Sherman III, 92 of Elizabethtown, passed away on January 12, 2022 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Christine (Smith) Sherman. Born in Queens, NY he was the son of the late Charles W. Sherman II and Mary (Crocchiolo) Sherman.
He spent much of his professional career as an electronics manufacturer. After graduating from high school, Charles proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, spending time with his family and being active with his membership in Masonic Lodge #43.
He is survived by a son, Glen C. Sherman (husband of Ellen) and a grandson, Eric Sherman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday, January 19th 2022 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Son Light Bible Church, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
