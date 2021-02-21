Charles W. Perry, Sr., of 491 W. Main St., Mountville, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was the husband of Glenda Murry Perry with whom he was married for eleven years. His first wife, Josephine Forrest Perry preceded him in death in 2009. Born in Corry, PA, he was the son of the late Howard and Jesse Shaver Sperry.
Charles was retired (E9 Master Chief) from the U.S. Navy after 32 years; he also worked for Armstrong carpet plant for 18 years.
In addition to his wife are his children, Paula M. Bridgeman, Charles W. Perry, Jr., Michelle Welsh, and David Brearley; 7 grandchildren, Tiffany, Henry, Abigail, Desmond, Jenavive, Kodey, and Gretchen; 7 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jimmy Sperry and his sister, Anne Foote. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Robert Perry and a brother, Leroy Perry.
A private viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery with full military honors. If desired, donations in Charles's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »