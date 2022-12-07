Charles W. Hartranft, 84, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, December 6, 2022, at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Reinholds, he was a son of the late Martin and Grace Marie (Beck) Hartranft and the loving husband of 40 years to Lucille (Leid) Hartranft, until her passing in 2011.
Charles worked as a knitter for many years at the former Walter W. Moyer Inc. mill in Ephrata and later for Wickes, also in Ephrata. Charles loved farming and worked as a sundowner and on weekends on his farm. He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church where he volunteered as an usher and enjoyed decorating the church each year for Christmas. An avid outdoorsman, he would spend time in the mountains at his cabin. He was a Ford-guy, his trucks were always Fords. He was a hard worker and enjoyed life's simple pleasures of family, casual conversation, and doing good for others.
Charles is survived by three brothers, Martin L. (Peggy) Hartranft, Jr. of Kleinfeltersville, Gregory D. (Mary Ann) Hartranft of Ephrata, and Barry B. (Pam) Hartranft of Hopeland; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Robert) Kramer of Denver and Peggy A. Leid of Denver; brother-in-law, Harold Weinhold of Manheim. In addition to his wife, Charles was predeceased by a brother, Walter L. Hartranft.
A viewing will be held on Sat., Dec. 10th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) and a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In memory of Charles, contributions may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
