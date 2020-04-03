Charles W. Frantz, 81, of Terre Hill, passed away Thurs. morning, April 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Caroline (Reiss) and Henry Ruegg. Charles and his wife, Janet K. (Beck) Frantz, would have celebrated their 57th year of marriage this month.
Charles worked at Good's Furniture as a flooring mechanic for many years and most recently, Nolts Auto Parts as a delivery man. He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by three children: Mike Frantz (Judy) of Ephrata, Kim Walmer (Donald) of Narvon, & Chuck Frantz of Lancaster; five grandchildren: Michael Frantz Jr., Brooke Frantz, Erin Walmer, Zachary Frantz, & Rachel Rosinski; four great-granddaughters, and a sister, Shirley Shimp (Richard) of Virginia.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Charles' final resting place is Muddy Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy for their kind care during this difficult time. www.goodfuneral.com
