Charles W. Coon, a loving father, husband and friend, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 2 at the age of 97.
Charlie was a quiet, loyal, loving, generous and hardworking gentleman. During his early years he lived in Forest County, Pennsylvania. His roots run deep. He served in World War II with the US Air Corps as a gunner in Italy, attended Temple University on the GI Bill, and settled in Brookville, PA with his new bride, Kay Eshbaugh whom he married in August 1950. New jobs brought Charlie eastward until in 1967 he moved to Leola to work for Skyline Homes as Materials Manager. He retired in 1987. Charlie developed strong ties to the Leola community during his time there. He became a very active member of Leola United Methodist Church and maintained his devotion to the Church for the rest of his life. He and Kay lived for two years in Las Cruces, NM after his retirement but moved back to Lancaster County to be closer to their many friends.
Their son Rick and his wife Becky raised their family in Washington, DC and enjoyed sharing times with Charlie until his death.
His wife Kay died in November 1994. Charlie married Marian Keneagy from Leola in 1996.
Charlie loved God deeply and championed many ministries of the Church sponsoring a city church in Philadelphia, serving on the mission committee, and sharing his love of music, with those who he quickly acknowledged had a talent he enjoyed from a distance rather than participating. Charlie also volunteered for Lancaster General Hospital, Parish Resource Center and Leola Public Library. He was active in the Leola Lions Club and was a Mason for 78 years.
After Marian's death in November 2012, Charlie moved to Long Home in Lancaster. There he met Patricia Burnley and they married in March of 2014. Charlie and Pat had a special wedding present when they visited a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game and found themselves on the electronic scoreboard being acknowledged as octogenarian newlyweds by all the fans at the game. Charlie was a big Pittsburgh sports fan.
All of Charlie's family members will miss his sense of humor, his optimism mixed with his practicality and the love that he showed to each of us. He is survived by his son Richard Coon, his four step-sons Dave and Tom Keneagy, Mike and Jim Burnley, a step-daughter Joanne Ladley, a new great-grandchild, and a host of wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are experiencing the joys of blending families as they have the privilege of learning about long, loving lives.
Donations may be sent to Leola United Methodist Church Love Fund, 7 West Main Street, Leola PA 17540.
