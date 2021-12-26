Charles W. “Chuck” Lambert, 89, of Lancaster, departed this earth to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021. He passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Born in North Belle Vernon, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Edna Lambert, and the beloved husband to Emma Lambert for over 68 years.
Chuck graduated from Charleroi High School in 1949 and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Millersville University in 1962. He enlisted in the Army in January of 1953 during the Korean War and was discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1955. Once he returned home, he worked for Pittsburgh Steel, RCA, and eventually retired as a manager at New Standard Corporation in 1995.
A Pittsburgh-area native, Chuck was an avid fan of the Steelers and also Penn State football. He coached youth league football and baseball teams for many years. He spent countless hours taking care of his yard and riding his mower. But above all, he was devoted to his family. Everyone knew they could count on “Pappy” for anything. He especially liked spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, and he made sure everyone always had a ride to wherever they needed to go.
In addition to his wife Emma, Charles is survived by 4 children: Richard Lambert (Jean), Diane Barlieb, Charles H. Lambert (Annette), and Linda Lambert; brother James Lambert (Verona); 8 grandchildren: Laura, Katie, John, Melissa, Kelly, Jessica, Julia, and Krista; and 7 great-grandchildren: Penny, Sarah, Leila, Cameron, Dwayne, Jr., Des’ree, and DaShae. He was predeceased by his 3 siblings; Elma, Patricia, and Harold.
A time for friends and family to gather will take place from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, December 29 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A memorial service will take place at 11 AM with interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Chuck's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.