Charles W. "Charlie" Batten, 68, of Conestoga, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Charlottesville, VA, he was the son of the late Ruth Jeanette (Stout) and William Virgan Batten, Jr. He was the husband of Dorothee Jane Blum with whom he shared over 15 years.
Charlie had a good sense of humor. He was a lifelong bowler and golfer. He was an accomplished cellist and enjoyed classical music. He was an avid Virginia Cavaliers and Washington Nationals fan with a vast knowledge of baseball. Charlie was a member of the Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496 F. & A.M., 32° Mason of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction A.A.S. R. USA Valley of Lancaster and Reading, The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Southern Jurisdiction Valley of Tampa Orient of Florida, and the Three Bodies of the York Rite of Pennsylvania: Royal Arch Chapter No. 43, Goodwin Council No. 19 Royal and Select Master Masons, and Lancaster Commandery No. 13 Knights Templar. Charlie was a retired truck driver for the Giant Food Corporation. His kind heart will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife Dorothee, he is survived by his daughter Maggie Batten Sobczak (Simon) of Manassas, VA; his grandchildren John and Isabella Sobczak; his son C.J. Batten (Jamie) of Washington, D.C.; his sister Lynne Batten Smith (Larry) of Chester, VA; his nephew William Smith (Elena) of Midlothian, VA; and his brother David Batten (MaryAnn) of Herndon, VA.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlie's name can be made to the charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
